Vote in Nov, Impeach and Convict in Jan, no King in Feb!
Jim Withey
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Vote in Nov, Impeach and Convict in Jan, no King in Feb!
Jim Withey
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
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