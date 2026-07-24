As near as I can tell, at least 29 or 7% of the World’s 193 countries are directly involved in the 2026 Iranian war while the rest of us suffer disruption of the economic system. With the Strait of Hormoz closed and Hutus in Yemen threatening to close the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb compromises the World’s economic system. Estimates are that 25 – 30% of global ship traffic would be stopped. Increased energy prices and diminished food security will occur when global trade is so disrupted. Further, foreign involvement in the Ukrainian/Russian War actively involves at least 50 countries as well making 41% of the World entangled in just these two wars. With these two headlines grabbing wars, there are at least 30 high intensity armed conflicts going on. At what point are we in a World War?