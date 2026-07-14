Life is too short to watch a Trump Speech - the lowlights on the news and comedy shows are OK - but, even those are a bit much. It takes a special person who enjoys the speeches and actually takes time out of their day to attend one. When i do watch a lowlight or two, i am most interested in checking out the audience shots. I wonder if, 50 years from now, strident Trump supporters will be viewed like we view the crowd scenes of screaming white segregationists in the Jim Crow South.