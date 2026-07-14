Life is too short to watch a Trump Speech - the lowlights on the news and comedy shows are OK - but, even those are a bit much. It takes a special person who enjoys the speeches and actually takes time out of their day to attend one. When i do watch a lowlight or two, i am most interested in checking out the audience shots. I wonder if, 50 years from now, strident Trump supporters will be viewed like we view the crowd scenes of screaming white segregationists in the Jim Crow South.
Dave Abbott
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.