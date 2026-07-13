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America’s media are constantly putting out headlines like, “U.S. and Iran Trade Fresh Strikes.”

Let’s be clear. America and Iran are not at war. This is really a private war that has little to do with the public in the U.S. or Iran.

The American people and the people of Iran have virtually no say so in any part of this warring between our nation’s Autocrat-in-Chief and Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Get yourself a copy of the U.S. Constitution and read Article 1, people. There it says that the people, through their representatives in Congress, do all the warmaking and peacemaking in America. But we have allowed usurpers of the rule of law like our 47th President to do whatever the hell he wants to do with America’s military might.

I didn’t give my consent to this war, and neither did you, Mr./Ms. Hot-Shot Journalist.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown