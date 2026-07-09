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Donald Trump’s influence can never be erased. Long after he is gone, his actions will still affect the nation and its people that gave him carte blanche to do his worst. The wealthy tycoons who surround him, the politicians who are under his sway, and his hand-picked administrators who have peddled their integrity for the spotlight, share in our skid to the bottom.

Trump found out that with the right people in place, he could do wrong without regard to anything that might curtail his destructive impulses. Openly, he has already made grim days for minorities and the destitute, who previously were given respect and aid. Now that is shut.

The people he has hurt without penalty will skew the thinking of generations to come about what is possible for men with ill intent who flout public concerns without fear of reprisal.

Ron Lancaster

North side