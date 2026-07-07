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In May, the Federal Bureau of Prisons issued a change to its policies. Change Notice 3 states that the Attorney General may decide in which prison offenders serve. The Board of Prisons Director, William K. Marshall, a Trump appointee, agreed to this change.

Offenders who protest against the government could now be sent to maximum-security prisons, and prisoners whom the president favors could serve in ‘county club’ prisons. An even worse scenario could be that wealthy offenders could pay to go to less restrictive prisons. No pubic announcement accompanied this change.

Trump’s personal attorney, Todd Blanche, is up for Congressional approval to become the next Attorney General. Before his hearing it would be helpful to let both Senators Mark Kelly and Reuben Gallego know this should not happen.

April and John Hoffman

Oro Valley