Almost each week Trump has said the United States “is the hottest country in the world right now.” I don’t know about the world, but he is correct about the US. The temperature in Phoenix was 117 this week with the low at 90. The midwest is experiencing almost record highs and there are forest fires in many states. Maybe Trump is coming around about climate…..Oh! Wait! He was actually talking about the economy being hot and the world respecting us. Never mind.