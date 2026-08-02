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It is disgusting to see people who have lived here for decades, good people brought here as children, being detained by the vicious actions of the current administration. We were told they would go after criminals and those who recently came illegally. All lies once again.

These actions in no way reflect the American Values for fairness that I grew up believing in and respecting. People wonder why no one was celebrating the 250th. It is because this administration is no longer supporting American Values.

Meanwhile, ineffective Juan Ciscomani, who basically came to this country just as this DACA recipient, remains silent. No words of support, toe the Trump line at all costs. At least Adelita Grijalva is speaking out and trying to help. I applaud her.

Rebecca Williams

North side