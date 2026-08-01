Approaching the mid-term elections, there is concern over how these elections will be conducted and whether results “unfavorable” to the administration will be allowed to stand. Regardless of the outcome, those of us who believe in representative democracy need to look at how we got here and begin to make changes.

The Trump administration has shown us how inadequate our system is to prevent the abuse of presidential power. It is not enough to just choose Presidents (of any party) who will not abuse power, but to make changes that will prevent them from doing so. And those changes are going to have to be in the form of Constitutional Amendments. Examples include ending Presidential pardons and eliminating the National Emergencies Act. Trump has consistently abused these powers, and if he can, so can other Presidents.