Poor Mike Johnson. I ALMOST feel sorry for him. His home state. Louisiana, has been described as "half under water. the other half under indictment '. The under water half is growing due to the climate driven rise in sea level. McIlhenny Company (Tabasco Sauce) made a substantial investment in a levee to protect their farm from rising sea levels.
What's a good Trumplican Like Mile to do? It's inconceivable that he would split with the climate change denier in chief (aka President Trump) and acknowledge the reality of climate change. Maybe he'll speak up when the water gets to his lower lip.
William Thornton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.