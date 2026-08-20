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When we stopped confronting people who used the word illegal rather than undocumented, we gave those who wanted to separate us and blame others great power. Republican leaders, like Trump, knew just how to use it for their own power. Not having papers was and still is a simple misdemeanor. But in this administration it is often a life sentence without due process. Sometimes resulting in torture and death of minorities in detention (concentration) camps.

“First they came for the Communists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Communist

Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Socialist

Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a trade unionist

Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak out

Because I was not a Jew

Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak out for me”

(Speak out now!)

Shirley Pevarnik

West side