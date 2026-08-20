When we stopped confronting people who used the word illegal rather than undocumented, we gave those who wanted to separate us and blame others great power. Republican leaders, like Trump, knew just how to use it for their own power. Not having papers was and still is a simple misdemeanor. But in this administration it is often a life sentence without due process. Sometimes resulting in torture and death of minorities in detention (concentration) camps.
“First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
People are also reading…
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me”
(Speak out now!)
Shirley Pevarnik
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.