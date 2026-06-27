To Trump supporter Loran Hancock (LTE 6/25)... When you become equally willing to call for the resignation of the sleaziest, most lacking in integrity and trustworthiness (and every other mark of decent character) person ever to crawl out from a slimy rock to terrorize humanity (of course we all know I'm referencing Donald J. Trump), then maybe you could get away with clutching your pearls over Ruben Gallego. Until then, your comments are nothing more than a bowl of steam.