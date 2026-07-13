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It’s an obvious conclusion. Trump is not just demented, running on gas his body stored from years of gorging on McDonald’s, he is completely and totally delusional.

In his daily report to the press, Raw Story reports he stated he was the most “popular guy” with his counterparts.“They respect us as a country. They didn't respect us two years ago. They laughed at us. NATO laughed at us, everybody laughed at us. They don't laugh anymore.

“And they're, you know, just again, if you could have seen the respect and the love in the room and it's love really for the country, for our country. I don't want to say me because you'll say, oh, he's so conceited. He's such a conceited person. But they do. I mean, you know, they, like the job I'm doing. They said, ‘We love, sir, we love you.’ These are grown people saying that. Isn't that nice?”

Meanwhile, most every leader is trying to avoid him while in Turkey

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side