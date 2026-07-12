The STAR implemented a new LTE policy approximately one month age that limited one printed opinion per month. Ostensibly, this was to ensure that more readers has the opportunity to be heard. I evaluated the results of this new policy for the first 33 days and the results are as follows: 61% of opinions were Democrat, 30% Neutral, and 9% Conservative. 70% of the contributors were male, 30% female. The STAR was true to their word of one print per month. However, as has been their past history, there was a dearth of Conservative opinions. Why is that? Are Conservative rednecks so illiterate and brainwashed that they cannot construct a intelligible sentence any better than Kamala Harris? Or, have conservatives just given up knowing they will not be published even though 42% of Pima Country voters selected Trump? Or, is the STAR just so liberal leaning that they will not print Conservative opinions fearing that common sense and facts will actually taint the convoluted beliefs of the liberal sycophants?