As I a lifelong Democrat I wonder why do we keep doing the same dumb things. The recent autopsy of Biden/Harris loss is another example of dems wanting to be fully transparent. Now there is finger pointing, dissension, and ammunition for the Republicans to use in the next election. When Trump lost in 2020 there was no public dissection of what wrong with his party. They doubled down on unfair election and democrats cheating. If the dem party leaders feel the need to analyze and speculate about how we lost in 2024, do within the party structure and leadership. Otherwise just send the playbook directly to the Republican Party and prepare for another long and disappointing election night.