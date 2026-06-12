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Many are talking and writing about President Trump's performance on Meet the Press this past Sunday. Trump turned red with rage. He referred to the press and virtually all of the media as crooked and stupid.before struggling to stand up and walk out of the interview.

I think that it is fascinating and revealing to notice that people are often describing themselves when they think they are describing others as Trump did when he described journalists as crooked and stupid.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills