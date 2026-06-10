Recently the Star printed a letter to the editor criticizing Sterr Kerr’s political stance on Israel. The letter writer suggested that Kerr knows little about the middle east. In fact, “Kerr’s father was an American university professor specializing in the Middle East and the Arab world. He served as president of the American University of Beirut from 1982 until he was assassinated by gunmen in 1984."(Wiki). I suggest Steve knows more about the middle east than the letter writer implies.