Recently the Star printed a letter to the editor criticizing Sterr Kerr’s political stance on Israel. The letter writer suggested that Kerr knows little about the middle east. In fact, “Kerr’s father was an American university professor specializing in the Middle East and the Arab world. He served as president of the American University of Beirut from 1982 until he was assassinated by gunmen in 1984."(Wiki). I suggest Steve knows more about the middle east than the letter writer implies.
The letter writer, a dentist, also suggested that Steve Kerr should “stick to basketball and stay out of politics completely.” Every American, regardless of their vocation is allowed a political opinion and the right to state their opinion. That includes NBA coaches and dentists.
Patricia Hale
Northwest side
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Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.