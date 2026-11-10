Last Tuesday's election validates the fact that there are still more of us who are NOT a selfish, vengeful, vulgar, crude, cruel, and bigoted lot, but the antithesis of the vile and anti-American traits witnessed in most Trumpian MAGA cultists. And there are still more of us who are clued into facts and reality than those who revel in their ignorance and are euphemistically referred to as "low information voters".
Maybe now, with reinvigorated feelings of relief and hope, we could appropriate MAGA's catchphrase and REALLY make America great again.
Angela Muto
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.