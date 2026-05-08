I recently read an article about how the rich and powerful are suing publications before they even print. Maybe it's just me, but if you file suit before even seeing the article aren't you basically saying you did something bad and you just don't want anyone to know about it? Sounds like an admission of guilt. I think the courts need to start imposing punitive costs on anyone that gets their case thrown out of court due to lack of evidence. Seems to me that a motion for summary judgement would be in order for trying to stop "Defamation" before it even happens. Maybe if they have to pay all court costs and loss of revenue for the respondents along with triplicate punitive damages to the courts we would see a little less of this high handed behavior?