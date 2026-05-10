Letter to the editor:

There is a saying, “You can’t see the forest for the trees.” The trees around you are so tall, you can’t tell you’re standing in a large forest.

America’s political parties are currently in a political gold rush to gerrymander (change congressional district electoral boundaries) in as many of the 50 states as possible. Those state efforts are the trees that occupy our attention.

However, because of these trees around us we are unable to see the larger forest, the biggest gerrymander of all.

That, folks, is Homeland Security’s yearly mass deportation out of the country of anywhere from 500,000 to a million brown-skin, Democrat-leaning Catholics from south of the border. Republicans don’t want them to ever get anywhere near the voting booth in America.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown