In as much as President Trump sees taxpayer money as his personal piggy bank, I feel that when he leaves office (or is removed, or impeached, etc.) that he be held accountable for any projects or expenses that enriched his family or anyone that personally benefitted from any of his polices. Presidents do not have the right to enrich themselves at taxpayer expense and Mr. Trump and his family with others in government have proven to be dishonest and open to any scheme that would enrich themselves such as Trump’s “golden passport” or his continued use of government vehicles – Air Force One – to carry out personal business or entertainment; i.e., attend worldwide golf tournaments at again – taxpayer expense.