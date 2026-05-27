Ciscomani has huge signs everywhere. One on each corner of an intersection by us. I guess he's hoping that having signs everywhere will distract from the fact that he's been incommunicado with his constituents for years. He constantly states reasonable positions on issues but then does a 180 when it comes time to vote. We have him to thank for high gas prices, increased cost of groceries, and the actions of ICE. All due to his unwavering support for Trump's economic and foreign policies.