How low does the Republican Party have to go, to slander Democratic Candidate JoAnna Mendoza? They are beyond shameful, and obviously scared of JoAnna. Andy Biggs is a has been, always on the side of Republican filth ads. I am a senior citizen and proud member of Tucson’s LGBT community. I and many other’s detest your Republican Party ads. We exist, we are important, and don’t take kindly to your filthy ads, targeting US! All I Can say is The Blue Wave is coming. Those without decency and a moral compass will be DROWNED! Come on, with our FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS!