Why are those in power trying so hard to hold on to it? Why are they wanting to suppress the people’s vote? Why do they plan to post federal thugs at our polling places to intimidate and why trot out the tired refrain that non-citizens are voting illegally? All this to make us doubt the results of OUR power.

Besides wanting to retain power and all the perks they have built around their positions, they know they are complicit. They stood by and allowed the destruction of our economy and the looting of our environment. As our country’s standing in the world has been diminished millions have died because of their complicity. And maybe in the back of their minds they’re a little afraid there may be consequences and that justice may prevail.