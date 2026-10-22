Many Americans agree with President Trump’s policies, and I and many other Americans do not agree with his policies. That is why we have political debates and then elections to see whose ideas will receive the most support. President Trump just showed his own mental illness when he posted the full video of an Englishman with severe mental illness being mauled and killed by a Siberian tiger when he for unknown reasons went into the tiger’s enclosure. Imagine the family’s pain knowing the gentleman had been killed in such a way and then have the President of the United States flaunt it on live video. Trump then leaves no doubt about his own derangement when he creates an AI video of him wrestling a tiger and winning. How sick do you have to be to do this? President Trump, have you no decency?