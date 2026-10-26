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In November 2024, farmers loved Trump, probably because they shared their love of God and high moral and family values (laughing emoji here). Trump won 69% of the rural vote (farming country) in 2024.

Now, those same farmers are threatened with bankruptcy because of Trump’s policies. He gutted USAID, a major purchaser of farm products. He cut out a farm to school program, hurting low income kids as well as farmers. His tariffs caused China to find other producers of corn and soybeans. The Iran war has caused diesel and fertilizer prices to rise to, in Trumpian words, “The likes of which we have never seen before.”

Farmers, those people who don’t believe in “city folks welfare programs,” are now taking billions of dollars (again) in government aid.

Will Trump buy their vote again? Those who vote GOP are no longer, in Ronald Reagan’s quote, “the heart and soul of America.” They are just part of Trump’s socialistic bailout program.

And WHERE ARE THOSE EPSTEIN FILES?

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke