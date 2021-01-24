Letters to the Editor

Healing
our nation
Re: the Jan. 18 letter “We must live with Trump supporters.”
The letter writer suggested that in order to heal our nation we should accept the Trump followers’ belief that the election was stolen. That seems like a poor prescription to me. Belief that an election was fairly won is the prerequisite for a peaceful transition of power. Neither former Attorney General William Barr nor the courts have accepted the premise that the election was stolen from Trump. Healing does not occur when a person harbors delusions.
A better prescription would be to follow the advice in Dr. Eboo Patel’s column about what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. taught us about loving our enemies: reminding people at their worse that they can be better. That won’t work on everyone, but for those of us who have Trump supporters as friends it is a good place to start.
Brian Clymer
Northwest side
What if Ariz. election review shows nothing?
I see that the Republican- controlled Arizona Senate will get to have their audit of the last election to determine if anything was done to effectively alter any votes.
They state that this is being done to assure that the election was indeed conducted in a secure and unbiased manner. However, if they find any evidence that there was a problem, and Joe Biden did not win the election, they want to send the results to the U.S. Congress.
I think that the results should be sent to the U.S. Congress regardless of the outcome of the audit.
I suspect however, that if nothing is found to support their claim of a rigged election, that the results will not be forwarded because that would completely nullify their belief that Donald Trump won the Arizona election.
George Owen
East side
New
America
Re: the Jan. 21 letter “Real patriots should form a new America.”
The writer suggested that because there is such a difference in philosophy between red and blue states that the red states should form a new country. If this suggestion is not tongue-in-cheek it could be reinterpreted as sedition. The last time states tried to leave the Union it led to the Civil War.
A more reasonable solution would be to go to the Supreme Court. The 10th Amendment states that all power not given to the federal government is reserved to the states.
I believe that if you look at a majority of laws the federal government has overreached their authority.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
To fix America, it will take time, cooperation
America’s positive future relies upon all citizens taking part. There are many skeptics. Seventy-one million, at least, plus those who refused to vote because “They’re all the same.”
The majority of 81 million-plus will, hopefully, lead us toward a positive future. This progression requires the opposition to rid themselves of preconceptions of what democracy means, as “translated” by an unhinged leader, and follow our Constitution and saner minds.
We still have “radicals” who wish for anarchy, white supremacy, anti-Semitism, segregation of races, rights that they refuse to others, revolution. They want a “fair and equal world,” which only means disorder is the rule. They “don’t want anyone telling (them) what to do.”
America is a union. A synthesis of people of all races and creeds and colors and — political beliefs. We can work together. It just takes working together. Compromise.
Biden’s critics will be there on day one. It will not be done in four years. But, we will do it.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
No healing required for our democracy
Re: the Jan. 16 article “Will the world still look to America as a champion of democracy?”
The writer claims that after the events of Jan. 6 our democracy won’t be healed quickly or easily. But every one of the candidates — local, state and national — who were elected are now in office. We still have exactly the same executive, legislative and judicial structure as before.
The attack, as awful as it was, was put down in a couple of hours and it did not overturn even one election result. Our democracy was tested and it emerged victorious. I don’t think any healing is required.
Douglas R Holm
East side