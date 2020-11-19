Pastiche Modern Eatery

3025 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 121
Although Pastiche is booked on Thanksgiving for dine-in, you could order a to-go meal or have Thanksgiving on Friday. Family-style to-go options include: traditional turkey dinner, mesquite smoked dark and white meat turkey, traditional stuffing, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, chef’s vegetables and cranberry sauce; Southwest turkey dinner: sliced dark and white meat with stuffing, roasted poblano gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, chef’s vegetables and a jalapeño-orange cranberry sauce. ($120 for four servings, $180 for six servings for traditional turkey dinner and southwest turkey dinner). Other options include Balsamic braised short ribs and sides ($108 for four, $162 for six); baked mac and cheese ($80 for four, $120 for six); Bourbon Salmon with sides ($96 for four, $144 for six). Call to make dine-in reservations for Friday. Holiday specials include: traditional turkey dinner, $30; rotisserie prime rib, $35; osso bucco, $27; pumpkin ravioli $23; balsamic-braised short ribs, $27.
Family-style to-go menu with larger portions must be placed at least 24 hours in advance as they require more prep time. 325-3333.
