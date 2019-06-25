I am a family practice physician in Oro Valley. I enlisted in the United States Air Force in the summer of 1971 after my first year of college. At the time, I had little idea of what path to pursue with regards to a college major, let alone career choice. I wasn’t in the mindset to continue college at the time.
I made one of the most important and wisest decisions of my life by enlisting in the United States Air Force. Upon completing my military commitment, I returned to college completing a bachelor’s degree in Biology. The GI Bill paid the entire cost of my college education at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
When I made the decision to go to medical school, I applied for, and received, a scholarship with the Air Force. The Air Force paid my entire medical school tuition and expenses as well as a second lieutenant’s salary while I attended school. In return for the Air Force covering my education, I served as a medical officer (physician) for the time I spent in medical school. I also purchased my first home using the GI Bill while I was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi as a physician.
I reflect back and wonder what would have happened if I had not decided to take the military route. I believe I may have still been paying back loans if I would have selected the same career path that I did. Then again, I highly doubt that I would have become a physician. I owe it to the Air Force and the GI Bill for enabling me to take the path I did and the subsequent success I have achieved as a result.