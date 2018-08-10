What is RSS?
RSS (or Really Simple Syndication) is a cool technology that allows you to get news headlines delivered directly to your desktop.
Many web sites, including tucson.com, provide RSS feeds that contain article headlines, summaries and links back to full-text articles. You view these feeds on a news aggregator that you either download separately or use within your browser. When we publish new stories, your aggregator shows the headline of the story and a brief summary, both of which are clickable back to the full version of the story.
What do I need to use RSS?
To start using RSS, you need a special news aggregator that displays RSS content feeds from web sites you select. There are many different aggregators available, many of which are free of charge. Most are available as desktop software that you download and install on your computer. Also, some browsers offer RSS integration, such as Chrome.
Once you have set up your news aggregator, you simply subscribe to the RSS content feeds you want.
How can I sign up to RSS feeds from Tucson.com?
- Choose an aggregators.
- After installing your RSS aggregator, click on the orange XML button or the section title below that you're most interested in to subscribe to the category.
- Each aggregator has different instructions so follow the prompts offered by your RSS reader to complete the subscription.
- Use your aggregator to read news when it arrives and click headline links to get the full web page.