Some people are really, really creative—in creating prose, poems, paintings, sculptures, cards, mosaics and other forms of artistic expression. And some people are extraordinarily creative expressing themselves when it comes to their license plates. The license plates below show to what length car/truck owners go in their endeavor to show their personality. Do you agree?

NOSHEWZ – SHEWZ is the stylized and phonetic spelling of the word shoes. Interestingly, the surname of Schwetz (the Germanized form of the Czech, Slovak and Rusyn word Švec) means shoemaker! So, apparently the driver of this car has no shoes.

CTYANK – In King Arthur’s Court?

YOGICAT – A yoga instructor and a cat lover?

DLERIUM – Before or after a scotch snifter?

HIRM3 – Seen on the back of a large flatbed truck.

LULABUY – A fancy way of saying that LuLa likes to shop. Or, perhaps she bought this car herself?

RELAAXN – Apropos for a retirement community.

H8YU – This is short for Hate You. This is not an attitude, but, rather, a filter for what we don’t care to fit into. (Urban streetwear built on Tokyo’s backstreets.)

LDY3LUE – Clever use of the number three to represent a “B.”

SPOOKY2 – Getting ready for Halloween, are we?

FA5HION – Another clever use of a number to represent a letter!

MRTOADD – Seen on a recent model green car. Mr. Toad was a wealthy character in the 1908 novel The Wind in the Willows.

MEEOWS – A sweet reminder that this driver LOVES cats.

PAPCITO – Of course, a dad or a grandfather is driving this vehicle.

BUBBLS – Nice reference to taking a bubble bath.

OOMYBAD – Would love to meet this driver, as he/she has unbelievable candor.

CITYWIDE – License seen on a white pickup truck.

V3RMIN – YIKES! Seen on a truck with an exterminator logo on it.

TIDE18 – A license plate on a late model red Lexus

LOVMACHINE – This license was on a pink Cadillac – ask no questions!

SCUBADR – Yes! Must be a scuba diver – seen on a white Lexus.

AZBUNY – Could be a snow skier?

21WOMEN – Seen on a black flatbed truck, driven by a man. Another please ask no questions license plate.

ROTNKID – A license on a very, shiny new grey Porsche.

STPATTY – B’fhéidir an glas a chaitheamh?

GHOSTV – Perhaps Ghost Five OR Ghost T.V.

And, for more profound messages seen on license plates:

DAYSIX – For Christians, Day Six represents the Creation of Humanity, according to the Book of Genesis .

. PSALM 67 – A short, seven-verse Hebrew song and prayer that calls for God's blessing so that all nations on earth may come to know, praise, and revere Him.

FORGIVE – This word says it all - seen on a pink Cadillac.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

HOP3 U NJYD THZ LIZNS PLATZ!