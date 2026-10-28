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The abuse of young parishioners in a Tucson church led Tuesday to a 10-year sentence for the perpetrator.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson sentenced Jose Mora, 59, to the presumptive prison term for attempted sexual conduct with a minor, the crime Mora admitted to. He had been indicted on 10 charges in two different cases involving two separate victims, but his plea agreement resolved both cases.

A 2024 Arizona Daily Star investigation into a global religious sect called The Message, with churches in Tucson, uncovered the abuse by Mora, leading to the Tucson police investigation and two indictments. In a recorded interview with the Star, he acknowledged sexual contact with a boy who was about 12 at the time.

The pastor of Mora’s church, Golden Dawn Tabernacle or Tabernaculo Emanuel, also was indicted, accused of failing to report Mora’s abuse to police, as documented in the Star’s reporting. That pastor, Isaac Noriega, was ruled incompetent to stand trial and is undergoing treatment to be restored to competency so he can face the charges.

Mora did not speak at the sentencing Tuesday, but he acknowledged his culpability to police and expressed remorse in a letter to the judge.