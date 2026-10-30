Here's what this year's October polls show

Noble's most recent survey was in the field from Oct. 26 to 28 and included 511 likely voters. It had a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points and showed Hobbs ahead 51% to Biggs' 45%.

Kreate Strategies conducted a poll of 900 likely voters for American Encore, a conservative group founded and run by Biggs' strategist, Sean Noble. The poll ran from Oct. 25 to 27, and 48% of people said they would vote for Hobbs and 43% said they would vote for Biggs.

Republican-leaning Phoenix firm HighGround did two polls in October that together showed Biggs shoring up support from GOP voters, but trailing Hobbs among independents. Both polls included 400 likely voters and had margins of error of 4.9 percentage points.

The first HighGround poll from Oct. 6 to 8 put Hobbs at 51% to Biggs' 34%. The second poll from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25 showed Biggs slightly narrowing the gap, with 39% of voters saying they'd vote for him versus 51% for Hobbs.

Republican Arizona pollster GrayHouse also did two October surveys paid for by GOP candidate for treasurer Elijah Norton. The polls showed steady support for each gubernatorial candidate and both had a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

In the Oct. 6 to 8 GrayHouse poll, 50% of voters said they would vote for Hobbs and 44% said they would vote for Biggs. In the later Oct. 18 to 20 poll, 51% said they would support Hobbs and 45% said they would vote for Biggs.

Wick surveyed 1,513 likely voters from Oct. 3 to 6. It found Hobbs ahead with 49% of voters in her corner versus 43% for Biggs. The margin of error was 2.6 percentage points.