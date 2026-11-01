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The Pima County Sheriff's Department says it responded to 16 river rescues Sunday as of 3 p.m., as motorists tried to cross flooded roads or washes and got stuck.

All were rescued without injury, a department spokeswoman says.

Of those water rescues, 12 were in the greater Tucson area on Sunday, the Tucson Fire Department says, adding that its crews responded to seven, including at South Yale Drive and East Fordham Drive, Calle Marte and Avenida Planeta, and the Alamo Wash at South Birch Avenue. "Thankfully, no injures were reported."

Also, crews were working late Sunday afternoon to clear multiple boulders that fell near Windy Point on or near the Catalina Highway, though the highway remained open, the Sheriff's Department says.

Earlier in the day, the Sheriff's Department says, an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter safely brought out a stranded hiker and rescue workers attending to him from Bear Canyon, where creeks — as in nearby Sabino Canyon — were rushing with fast-moving water.

Numerous roads in Pima County are closed due to the heavy rains and flooding. Check the latest closures at this hotline: 520-351-3351.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads," the National Weather Service warns. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles." The Tucson Fire Department adds, "Water can be deeper and faster-moving than it appears, and it only takes a small amount of moving water to sweep a vehicle away."