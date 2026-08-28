Okay, so who gave us the title of “Seniors”? I remember being a Senior in High School—we were considered “BOSS”! Top of the class, ready to take on the world. As a senior, you could do anything and it was great! I mean, you could play physical sports, stay awake until midnight cramming for an exam, you could even stay out until wee hours of the night partying with friends on the weekend.

Hello! What senior do you know who can stay up past 9:30 p.m. or doesn’t have aches and pains from playing a mild game of Pickle Ball? And staying out late, even Appetizer parties end at 8 p.m.

Now I’ve looked for a “better” name to be referred as… Google came up with some words— “An Elder” (which seems to be more associated with a church position); an “Older Adult” (older than what? – a younger adults), how about a “Baby Boomer” or finally a “Golden Ager”…

Now I’ve heard our era being referred to as “The Golden Years” however, I call it the “Rusty Years” because everything starts breaking down…

Yes, we have years of experience; years of learning, years of training and having professional careers that brought us great mental, as well as, financial rewards… so what happens now? We’re done with that phase of our life and we’ve used all of our abilities to better the world.

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So, tell me why! Why do we start losing all our conscious knowledge and walk into a room and say to ourself, “Why did I come in here?” “What was I going to get?”

I find it quite helpful if you turn around from whence you came take a few steps in that direction and within 30 seconds our “brain stabilizes” and voila! You remember you were looking for your glasses so you could find your phone so you call—who?

Do you get stuck looking for the right word to use when in a conversation… it’s a common word that you’ve used for 60 years or more, but it just evades the memory for a brief moment in time. And when it comes to you, you say to yourself, “Duh” what’s wrong with me…again I say, “The Rusty Years”. Do you see movie stars on TV and they’ve been around for decades and appeared in hundreds of shows, but for the life of you, you can’t come up with their name… then you start searching your brain and thinking, I know his first name begins with an R. The next day you’re brushing your teeth in front of a mirror and BOOM, it pops into your head… oh yes, that was Robert Redford!

Enjoy Your Senior Moment—Enjoy Everyday!