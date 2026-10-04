Eegee’s already has a new home for the restaurant at 2510 E. Speedway that closed Sept. 28. It will move just up the boulevard to 2810 E. Speedway, which has been home since 2016 to the New Mexico green chile burger chain Blake’s Lotaburger.

Blake’s is closing Oct. 11, according to manager Gino Zeneiano. The chain’s two other Tucson locations — 1600 W. Valencia Road and 3560 N. Craycroft Road — are apparently unaffected by the closing, according to employees. Company officials in Albuquerque could not be reached for additional comment.

Eegee’s Kenwood said he hopes to finish the buildout at the new Speedway location later this year and open in late December or early January.

But it will take a bit longer to reopen the Eegee’s restaurants at 3250 E. Valencia Road near the Tucson airport and 8160 N. Courtney Page Way in Marana that the Tucson-born sandwich and iced drink chain abruptly closed on Sept. 25.

Both stores had been open on Sept. 24; the following day, the buildings were empty and the Eegee’s signs were stripped from the exterior. There was a similar overnight turnaround for the Speedway location, as well, which Kenwood said “was just part of the process.”

“I know there's a lot of other rumors out there that I'm reading about,” he said of the social media reaction to the sudden closings.

Kenwood said he is scouting new locations and hopes to reopen those stores; “the sooner the better for us would be great,” he said.