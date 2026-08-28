Retirement is a wonderful thing! After years of earning a living, we finally have the opportunity to take up new interests and hobbies or to devote ourselves to artistic passions that have laid dormant due to a lack of time. As we journey on this road, we reach a point where we may say, “Wow, I’m pretty good at this!” and then “Oh my, what am I going to do with all of these beautiful art pieces that I’ve made?”

If that sounds familiar, then we have an answer for you! Twice a year, in the spring and fall, the MountainView Clubhouse is home to the SaddleBrooke Arts & Crafts Fair to showcase the talents of SaddleBrooke’s Artists and Craftspeople. The fair draws visitors from across the region to browse and buy handmade goods, from paintings and pottery to jewelry, woodworking, textiles, glasswork and more.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The Fair is organized by the SaddleBrooke Arts & Crafts Fair committee who are currently working on the next event, which will be held on Saturday, November 7. If you would like more information about this event and how to enter, just send an email expressing your interest, to sbartsandcrafts@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you.