All dates, times, and locations are subject to change. Visit our website for up-to-date information.

Throughout the year, Senior Village offers an array of opportunities for SaddleBrooke residents to attend free concerts, socialize, attend seminars and more. Read on for events and activities coming up in the next few months. For more information, visit seniorvillage.org/calendar.

June Music Matinee featuring Sonoran Sisters

Friday, June 12 at 2 p.m. in the DesertView Performing Arts Center, FREE

The Sonoran Sisters are a trio of professional singers who enjoy pre-WWI through the 50’s. Sylvia Munsen, Gloria Day and Anne Grines all have music education backgrounds ranging from children’s choirs to university level classes.

This performance is timely for Flag Day.

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Friday Fun Game Day

Friday, June 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Senior Village Office, located at 16460 N. Oracle Road, FREE

Looking for a fun and friendly way to spend a Friday afternoon? RSVP to attend our monthly social event, Friday Fun Game Day. This free activity is all about enjoying great company and having a fun time together playing a variety of board and card games. We’d love to see you! This event takes place on the fourth Friday of each month. RSVP: events@seniorvillage.org . Transportation is available for members.

Senior Village Volunteer Opportunities

If you are looking for a rewarding way to get involved in your community and give back, look no further than Senior Village. Join our team of 425 dedicated volunteers who proudly live the motto Neighbors Helping Neighbors. For more information, email Mary Toth, our Volunteer Coordinator, at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org or call (520) 314-1042, press 4.

Learn more about Senior Village and upcoming events online at seniorvillage.org.