Members of the Oracle Schools Foundation Spring Fling Gala planning committee met at the home of Chris and Larry Crum to celebrate an incredibly successful auction that raises money to help fund kindergarten prep and other related educational programs in the Mountain Vista School District in Oracle.

The Gala “team” did an amazing job of soliciting 65 silent auction items, 18 fixed price events, and 13 fabulous live auction items. Kudos to Dorothy Wood (Silent Auction Chair), Mary Jo Swartzberg and Sue Schliepsiek (Fixed Price Chairs) and Dale Farland and Donna Pedota (Live Auction Co-Chairs). Other hard-working members of the committee who solicited items and helped coordinate the event included Linda Lyon (who made life easier for everyone by billing participants for their purchases after the event), Terri Tindal, Janet Gulden, Chris Crum, Laura Haslett, Joy Hellard, Sherry Kaplan, Bonnie Barazini, Benith MacPherson, Karen Pachis, Jessica Nehrmeyer, Richard Borland and Barry Swartzberg. As chair of the Gala, I am so grateful to all of them for their dedication and commitment. Their energy and enthusiasm paved the way for a great auction. A big thanks also to Auctioneer Richard Martin and to Barry Swartzberg who coordinated the Tributaries benefit concert in April, as well as to Donna Pedota and Dale Farland who coordinated the CS&M benefit concert at the Ranch earlier this year. Both events raised over $10,000.

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We are also so appreciative of our corporate sponsors: Lisa Bayless of Long Realty, Oracle Eye Physicians and Surgeons, Desert Dermatology, Oracle Land and Homes, Oro Valley Dental Group, Sun Tree Corporate Housing, Helen Graham of Long Realty, Bradley Kaiser, DMD, Northridge Dental, Aaron Franco State Farm Agency, B&J Refrigeration and Shifren Physical Therapy.

I want to thank all the SaddleBrooke and Ranch residents who contributed to the auction. Although we had contributions from local merchants, the majority of items came from our communities. We could not have such a successful auction if it weren’t for your donations. I appreciate all who attended the Gala and our concerts to support such a worthy cause. Your generosity will impact the lives of children far beyond preschool because early childhood education predicts greater success in life!