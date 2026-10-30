Land Art of the West: Road Tripping in Utah, Nevada and New

Escape the confines of the Gallery and venture into the vast, raw landscapes of the American West. In the 1960’s and 70’s; a bold group of artists staged a dramatic revolt against the commercialization of the art world, trading cramped studios for the expansive, “empty” horizon. They didn’t just create art; they re-engineered the planet, leasing and transforming acres into monumental, immersive earthworks.

Marie Bienkowski, an active member of the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild will be discussing these Land Sculptures based in her recent road trip this summer.

Join us for an electrifying look at these masterpieces, from the salt flats of Utah to the remote deserts of Nevada and New Mexico. We will dive into the history and the logistics of how to check the bucket-list pilgrimages off your list. Photos don’t do justice to the enduring power of art that is inextricably bound to the earth itself. I will present plenty from recent trips to Nevada, Utah and New Mexico.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Whether you are an armchair traveler or planning your next great road trip, come ready for a lively discussion on the giants of the Land Art movement.

Enjoy her photos and discussion of this often, neglected Art Movement.

This all takes place at 10:30 a.m. in the Topaz room of the HOA-2 craft complex on Wednesday, November 18. This year’s Art Salons, which meet the third Wednesday of the month, are varied and offer many exciting topics. Please join us! The Art Salons are open to all SaddleBrooke residents.