The SilverBelles were founded in 1994 as a competitive line dance team. Now, they are a group of recreational dancers who perform for local audiences. The talents and membership of the team have changed over the years. Our dancers are both year-round and part-time residents of SaddleBrooke. Some are formally trained while others are more casual dancers. Previous experience is not necessary. We all share one trait... we love to dance.

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For additional information and practice times, email Claudia Booth at golferdancer123@gmail.com.