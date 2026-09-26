Christofellis, who launched Angie’s with his wife Roushan, said they are leasing the two buildings from Winterhaven, which is affiliated with the Phoenix-based private equity real estate firm WhiteHaven.

The two new locations will bring to eight the number of Angie’s restaurants in Tucson and 28 overall, with the bulk of the locations — 14 — in the greater Phoenix area. They also have one location each in Flagstaff, Prescott and Las Vegas, and three in Dallas.

“We're opening one Oct. 7 at 19th (Avenue) in Glendale, and we have several Phoenix stores that have been delayed that we'll be opening in the next several weeks,” he said.

Angie’s was born out of the Christofellis’ initial fast-food concept, Angie’s Lobster, and its follow-up, Angie’s Prime Grill. The couple also tried Angie’s Chicken and Angie’s Burgers, both of which didn’t fare as strongly on their own as the lobster and Prime Grill restaurants.

So Christofellis said they combined all of the menus under one roof and rebranded the chain Angie’s, with the tagline “The new fast food.”

The Christofellises got their start in the fast-food industry when they launched Salad and Go in 2013 using the same linear business model as Angie’s, which included smaller footprints, drive-in locations and online or app ordering. Most of the locations were drive-thru or walk-up, and none had dining rooms.

The couple grew the concept to nearly 35 locations by the time they sold the chain in 2021.