We are always interested in learning new ways to create our handmade items here at KnitWits. This month, Linda Hood and Sue Laub spent time teaching us fun ways to make and embellish both knitted and crocheted children’s hats. We used a variety of yarn colors and textures to create fun and comfy hats to fit newborns to young children.

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The first Wednesday of the month is our time for Show and Tell: hats; socks; sweaters; and several baby blankets were proudly shown to a very appreciative audience. You are welcome to join us each Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in the Catalina Room at MountainView. Hope to see you soon!