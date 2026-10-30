After three successful and uplifting seasons, SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings (SBWS) music director Jesus Jacquez departed to pursue graduate studies, and SBWS is hosting two potential candidates to take over the position. The fall concert was directed by Antonio Padilla on Saturday, September 26 at the DesertView Performing Arts Center (DVPAC). The concert brought in the largest audience of any performance at DVPAC that month.

The ensemble is now working under the tutelage of conductor-musician Caleb Hathaway. With a degree in flute performance from California State University Sacramento, Caleb is currently Head of Sound for Arizona Opera, Assistant to the Director for the InterHarmony International Music Festival, a Sound Designer for Old Tucson Entertainment, and Associate Conductor of The Foothills Philharmonic.

SBWS is preparing for a winter concert program featuring tunes from childhood.

Included Songs

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“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”

“Children's March: "over the hills and far away"

“Let it Shine”

“Salvation is Created”

“Themes from the Nutcracker Suite”

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

“Mister Rogers' Neighborhood”

SBWS is a no-audition ensemble that meets from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays for rehearsal. If you are an active player or someone who used to play an instrument and is looking to get back into playing, get information online at saddlebrookewindsandstrings.org or send an email to info@saddlebrookewindsandstrings.org.

Join us at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 19 for our Winter Concert: “A Hymn to Childhood” in the DesertView Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 and are available online at dvpac.net.