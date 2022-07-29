SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club will be offering FREE Foxtrot lessons, Mondays and Thursdays for the month of September. Roger and Linda Shamburg will be instructing two beginning classes, one from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the other beginning class from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. both held in the Mariposa Room, at DesertView.

Roger said “Foxtrot is one the most versatile ballroom dances. It can be danced to many tempos from slow to fast. Many of the standards that Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin sang fall into the danceable foxtrot tempo. There are many contemporary songs that also fit well in foxtrot tempo.” The music that one can dance the Foxtrot to certainly transcends time. Newer music that you can Foxtrot to are “You Make me Feel So Young” by Michael Buble’, “It Will Rain” by Bruno Mars, “You’re Everything” by Keith Urban, and “No One” by Alicia Keys, just to name a few.

The Foxtrot is an elegant dance that is reminiscent of old Hollywood with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. It's a popular dance at formal gatherings like wedding receptions and it's relatively easy to learn. The social dance scene often includes Foxtrot music.

Is now the time to learn to dance?

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Other than the fun, social side of dancing, as seniors we can enjoy many health benefits by getting out on the dance floor. These include:

Improved condition of your heart and lungs.

Increased muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness.

Increased aerobic fitness.

Improved muscle tone and strength.

Weight management.

Stronger bones and reduced risk of osteoporosis.

Better coordination, agility and flexibility.

How can I sign up?

SBDC currently provides ballroom dance lessons, FREE to members. Want to make sure the club is a fit for you before you join? You are welcome to come and try it out, and you won’t have to pay anything! Just let us know you are coming at sbdcschedule@gmail.com. Check out our website at sbballroomdance.com for our schedule and many events to promote the social side of dancing. SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club, where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.