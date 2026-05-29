Jennifer T. Jefferis, 79, of SaddleBrooke, Arizona, passed away on April 12, 2026, in Hospice Care. Born on January 23, 1947, in Walla Walla, Washington, Jennifer was known for her generosity, compassion for others and incredible sense of humor.

While raising three sons in a difficult marriage, Jennifer managed to get her education and achieve her goal of becoming a counselor. She had a heart for children and began her career as a counselor in high school and middle school, but her ultimate goal was being a counselor in private practice which she thoroughly enjoyed until her retirement in 2014. After retiring to SaddleBrooke in 2015, Jennifer suffered profound hearing loss, and after working hard to improve her hearing, she started the SaddleBrooke Discussion Group for Better Hearing to help those in the community struggling with their hearing.

In addition to her passion for helping others, she enjoyed walking, hiking and golf. She was a member of Community Church at SaddleBrooke and had a special relationship with the Lord.

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She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Lyle; sons, Chad, Jason, and Nick; and five grandchildren, Cortney, Kyle, Jack, Ford and McKinley. She has one surviving sister, Lynn, and was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Fay Jefferis, and by sisters, Judy and Becky.

A memorial service will be held for family members this fall. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Hearing Loss Association of America.