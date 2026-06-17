The house was already moved 44 feet east in 1990 to make room for the Arizona Center and Young, who got married on the front steps of the home in 1976, says it should stay where it is.

"I don't want it moved. It's a beautiful site," he said. "It's just gorgeous at around 5 p.m. The porch is illuminated with sunshine. ... The house has found its home and it's very happy."

Schwartz started a Change.org petition to save the house. As of June 15, the petition had collected more than 6,000 signatures and Schwartz said he's encouraged by the community support.

"We're fighting the fight as best as we can, trying to do public outreach and get people in the outlying immediate neighborhood and elsewhere to collectively come together and show that this is more than just a house. It's a historical treasure," Schwartz said.

As media coverage of the issue with the house ramped up, Schwartz has had unexpected visitors to the home and offers of help. When a reporter stopped by June 11, a woman who'd driven in from Glendale was visiting to ask how she could help save the home, and then three members of the Kuehne family from Queen Creek turned up, saying they'd heard about the issue on a far-right website called The Gateway Pundit, which framed it as an issue of government overreach.

"We need to take care of our state and historical landmarks," said Christopher Kuehne, a Marine veteran who works in a Queen Creek dairy and was pardoned by President Donald Trump after a conviction for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. "Medical research is important but there are always ways to think outside the box and preserve history."