A video showing a true-crime YouTuber urinating in a tent near Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home was the scene that prompted Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to crack down on content creators who have inhabited the secluded Catalina Foothills neighborhood for months, harassing, stalking and intimidating residents.

Media from across the globe flocked to Tucson immediately after news broke that the 84-year-old mother of "Today" cohost Savannah Guthrie was missing.

News crews crowded the narrow, winding streets for weeks as neighbors were reeling from the tragedy.

Eventually, developments in the investigation dwindled, and so did the number of journalists.

But a handful of content creators have stayed put, setting up cameras and chairs to livestream near Guthrie's home.