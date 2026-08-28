Looking to break out of your routine and discover a new creative hobby? The SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club invites you to our Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 3. Our studio is located in the HOA-2 Arts & Crafts Center, Quartz Room.

Throughout the day, club members will demonstrate the many stages of the ceramics process, including mold pouring, greenware cleaning, glazing, hand-building and a variety of decorative techniques. Whether you've never worked with ceramics or are ready to rediscover your creative side, you'll have the opportunity to ask questions, meet our members and learn how easy it is to get started.

Come explore one of SaddleBrooke's most active and welcoming clubs and see firsthand how imagination comes to life in clay. Guests can enjoy complimentary refreshments and will receive a $5 gift card toward the cost of one of our upcoming Introductory Classes.

No experience is necessary! Our Introductory Classes are designed specifically for beginners, and all materials, tools and instruction are provided. Our friendly instructors will guide you every step of the way, making it easy and enjoyable to begin your ceramics journey.

Each class series consists of two class days, scheduled one week apart to allow time for your projects to be fired between sessions. The class fee is $75, and participants must plan to attend both classes to complete their projects and enjoy the full experience.

Upcoming Class Series

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2026 October Series

Wednesdays, October 7 and 14 from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Waitlist Deadline: Tuesday, September 1

To see classes scheduled and join our Introductory Class waitlist, visit saddlebrookeceramicsclub.com or scan the QR code. Once you've signed up, you'll receive an email with additional information and the next steps.

Come see what makes our club such a fun and creative place to learn, create and make new friends. We look forward to welcoming you and giving you the tour of our studio!

The SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club welcomes residents of all skill levels. Whether you're looking for a new hobby, a creative outlet or a chance to meet new friends, we'd love to have you join us.