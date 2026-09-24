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Bisbee Breakfast Club will open its sixth local restaurant in Vail next year.

Construction is underway for the new eatery to open on the southwest corner of Mary Ann Cleveland Way and Colossal Cave Road.

Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the landlord, Vail-SSC LLC.

Bisbee Breakfast Club, founded in Bisbee in 2005, has five Tucson area restaurants that serve breakfast and lunch at 4131 W. Ina Road, 2936 E. Broadway, 410 N. Wilmot Road, 4811 E. Sunrise Drive and 4633 W. Ajo Way.

Its original location in Bisbee will close early next month and reopen in a new location at 202 Tombstone Canyon on Oct. 26.

Construction is underway on the new southeast location, which is expected to open in the spring.

Visit bisbeebreakfastclub.com for more information.